Dr. David Busch, DO
Dr. David Busch, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Island Cardiac Specialists--Garden City1401 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 877-2626
NYU Langone Island Cardiac Specialists--Plainview875 Old Country Rd Ste 102, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 935-8877
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Best cardiologist! Me and my wife highly recommend him. Caring, smart, personable, answers all my questions. He helps to keep me healthy!
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- University of Rochester
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Busch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Busch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Busch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Busch speaks Italian and Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Busch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Busch.
