Overview

Dr. David Burtzo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Burtzo works at ARCHER RITA MD in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.