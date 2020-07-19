See All Oncologists in Huntington Beach, CA
Dr. David Burtzo, MD

Medical Oncology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Burtzo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Keck Hospital of USC.

Dr. Burtzo works at ARCHER RITA MD in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rita R. Archer M.d. Inc.
    19582 Beach Blvd Ste 219, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 764-4060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Keck Hospital of USC

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 19, 2020
    Dr Burtzo explained my surgery and was very kind and compassionate!
    Christi Sue Coker — Jul 19, 2020
    About Dr. David Burtzo, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Armenian
    • 1336168814
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Burtzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burtzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burtzo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burtzo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Burtzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burtzo works at ARCHER RITA MD in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Burtzo’s profile.

    Dr. Burtzo has seen patients for Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burtzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Burtzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burtzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burtzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burtzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

