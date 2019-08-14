Dr. David Burt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Burt, MD
Overview
Dr. David Burt, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.
Dr. Burt works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Health Associates24600 W 127th St Bldg B, Plainfield, IL 60585 Directions (815) 267-8825
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burt?
I had to visit Dr Burt recently at his Burr Ridge office . I did not have to wait long to see him unlike other specalists. He is professional, kind & listened to me intently He spent a considerable amount of time with me. He had supplied me with various splints as well as cold packs etc. He had gone above & beyond his call of duty. I would have no hesitation in recommending him to friends and family.
About Dr. David Burt, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1508875048
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Med Institute
- University of Texas Health Sciences Center
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burt works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Burt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.