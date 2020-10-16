Dr. David Burstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Burstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Burstein, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH PRESBYTERIAN-SAINT LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Locations
Akdhc - Scottsdale Osborn7301 E 2nd St Ste 118, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 994-1238
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Burstein is very personable and a good listener. I feel confident with his recommendations and his knowledge. I would recommend him to others.
About Dr. David Burstein, MD
- Nephrology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1861462707
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center|Rush-Presbyn St Luke's Hosp
- Rush Presby St Lukes
- Rush Presby St Lukes
- RUSH PRESBYTERIAN-SAINT LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burstein has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Secondary Renovascular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Burstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burstein.
