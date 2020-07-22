Overview

Dr. David Burns, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Burns works at Highland Hospital Surgery in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.