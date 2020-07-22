Dr. David Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Burns, MD
Overview
Dr. David Burns, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Burns works at
Locations
-
1
Highland Hospital Surgery1000 South Ave, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 341-0366
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burns?
Dr. Burns is an excellent surgeon. He repaired my inguinal hernia and did an excellent job. My incision with mesh has healed. The scar is about 3 inches, raised because of the mesh. I am so grateful that I no longer have pain or burning in my inguinal area. I do sense that I have mesh there but that seems to be typical and normal. Again, thank you Dr. Burns.
About Dr. David Burns, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1427060557
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burns works at
Dr. Burns has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.