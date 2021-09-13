Overview

Dr. David Burks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.



Dr. Burks works at Henry Ford Allegiance Health Center - W Michigan Avenue in Jackson, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.