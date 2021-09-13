Dr. David Burks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Burks, MD
Dr. David Burks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.
Henry Ford Allegiance Health Center - W Michigan Avenue744 W Michigan Ave Ste 300, Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (517) 205-3120
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
I like Dr. Burks a lot. I trust his judgment and knowledge implicitly. He is straightforward and doesn't beat around the bush when discussing the issues. Personally, I like that approach. I have, however, had issues with the staff responsible for coordinating tests done at University of Michigan clinics. Tests were either not ordered, or scheduled at the wrong location.
About Dr. David Burks, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1033279906
- University of Michigan Hospital
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Cornell University
