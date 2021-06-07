Dr. David Burkland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burkland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Burkland, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Burkland, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Pearland, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Pearland10970 Shadow Creek Pkwy Ste 160A, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 897-8062Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Conroe508 Medical Center Blvd Ste 200, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (832) 307-2943
-
3
Neuroendovascular Surgery of Houston Northwest - Tomball13635 Michel Rd, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (713) 347-3891Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Houston1200 Binz St Ste 580, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 897-8083Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
5
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Lake Charles600 Doctor Michael Debakey Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (713) 347-3892Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr Burkland installed a pacemaker to help my heart to beat. Excellent skills and knowledge very polite. He did a wonderful job.
About Dr. David Burkland, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- TEXAS HEART INSTITUTE
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Burkland has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burkland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
