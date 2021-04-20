Dr. David Burkholder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burkholder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Burkholder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Burkholder, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Burkholder works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Neurology200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burkholder?
Awesome, trustworthy neurologist. He listens (and spends appropriate time listening), is caring and understanding, and doesn't force tests etc. Definitely a great doctor among many others at Mayo Clinic.
About Dr. David Burkholder, MD
- Neurology
- English
- Male
- 1598995722
Education & Certifications
- Texas Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burkholder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Burkholder using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Burkholder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burkholder works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Burkholder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burkholder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burkholder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burkholder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.