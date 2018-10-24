Overview

Dr. David Burkey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Burkey works at St. Clair Medical Group Cardiology in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.