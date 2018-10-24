Dr. David Burkey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burkey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Burkey, MD
Overview
Dr. David Burkey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Locations
St. Clair Medical Group Cardiology1000 Bower Hill Rd Ste 7400, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 429-8840
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Dr. David Burkey for over 25 years professionally, I have witnessed the top care that he has given his patients. He delivers the utmost in excellent care to all of his patients. When my mother needed care, we selected him. The decision was an easy one. Remember, I had already witnessed his skill and caring demeanor on many patients through the years.He has been my mother’s cardiologist for several years now. He is a knowledgeable, compassionate cardiologist.
About Dr. David Burkey, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
