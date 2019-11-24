Overview

Dr. David Burk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona - College of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Burk works at Sound Physician Group in Rio Rancho, NM with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.