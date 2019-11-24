Dr. David Burk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Burk, MD
Dr. David Burk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona - College of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Presbyterian Rust Medical Center2400 Unser Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 253-1183
Specialty Orthopedics and Plastics - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd Ste 800, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-1234
St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center7300 N 99th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85307 Directions (844) 852-9397
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I look forward to seeing Dr Burk. He treats me like a partner in my healthcare recovery.
- Stanford University Hospitals
- University of Arizona Medical Center (Tucson)
- University of Arizona - College of Medicine
- Arizona State University
