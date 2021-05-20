Dr. Burger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Burger, MD
Dr. David Burger, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish Edmonds Campus.
Dr. Burger works at
Locations
Swedish Heart and Vascular Stevens Pavillion7320 216th St SW Ste 210, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 744-1777
Cardiac&Thoracic Inste Centrl W111 S 11th Ave Ste 120, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 574-4433
Swedish Imaging Clinics13020 MERIDIAN AVE S, Everett, WA 98208 Directions (425) 357-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
Ratings & Reviews
excellent care, he was patient with me as I contacted my husband via phone due to Covid requirements. He explained everything to us and is an talented surgeon. Of course, I would recommend any family member or close friend to Dr. Burger. Absolutely the best!
About Dr. David Burger, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1881679363
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
