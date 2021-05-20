Overview

Dr. David Burger, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish Edmonds Campus.



Dr. Burger works at Swedish Heart & Vascular in Edmonds, WA with other offices in Yakima, WA and Everett, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.