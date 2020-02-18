Overview

Dr. David Burday, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital.



Dr. Burday works at Southeastern Urological Center in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.