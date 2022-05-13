Overview

Dr. David Burandt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine



Dr. Burandt works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.