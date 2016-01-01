Overview

Dr. David Bundy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Bundy works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.