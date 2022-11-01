See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Westfield, NJ
Dr. David Bullek, MD

Hip & Knee Orthopedics
4 (34)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Bullek, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Bullek works at Summit Medical Group - Michael Mayer (Wesfield) in Westfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Medical Group
    574 Springfield Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090
(908) 673-7227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

McMurray's Test
Adhesive Capsulitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
McMurray's Test
Adhesive Capsulitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 01, 2022
    Dr. Bullek was very kind, friendly, knowledgeable and immediately knew the issue just from a quick conversation and a few tests. He sent me next door for a high tech non-radiation xray. (Unlike the other doctor I visited, who's name I won't mention but they are in "Westfield" are an "Orthopedic" and a "Group" who put me on a machine that was at least 20 years old, not to mention the extremely rude technician who "huffed" when I asked for the radiation vest.) Dr. Bullek's x-ray showed damage but just to be sure Dr. Bullek sent me for an MRI. Once he received the results he called me and clearly explained everything and gave me a cortisone injection on the spot. In less than a week my knee was completely healed. I only write this because I had gone through the same process with the other doctor and had the complete opposite outcome and spent almost a year walking around on a bad knee. A great doctor makes all the difference!!
    Anthony Pappalardo — Nov 01, 2022
    About Dr. David Bullek, MD

    Specialties
    • Hip & Knee Orthopedics
    36 years of experience
    English
    1417906439
    Education & Certifications

    Insall Scott Kelly Inst
    New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Bullek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bullek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bullek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bullek works at Summit Medical Group - Michael Mayer (Wesfield) in Westfield, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bullek’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Bullek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bullek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bullek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bullek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

