Dr. David Bui, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Bui, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine University of Saigon.

Dr. Bui works at DAVID BUI MD LLC in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    David Bui MD LLC
    700 N Hampton Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 532-4615

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Eyes
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
McMurray's Test
Medication Management for Learning and Behavioral Disabilities
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Sexual Health Management
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Counseling
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Weight Loss Management
Weight Maintenance
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 25, 2022
    Dr. Bui is very patient and knowledgeable, spent times asking details. Happy with him!
    About Dr. David Bui, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Bui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bui speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bui.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

