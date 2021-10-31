Overview

Dr. David Buggay, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Buggay works at Orthosports Associates, LLC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Avascular Necrosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.