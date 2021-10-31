Dr. David Buggay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buggay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Buggay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Buggay, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Buggay works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Sports Associates833 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 403, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 939-0447
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buggay?
Dr. Buggay is wonderful! He explained everything about my hip replacement surgery. My only regret is that I didn’t have the surgery much earlier!!!
About Dr. David Buggay, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1134197171
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Hospital
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buggay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buggay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buggay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buggay works at
Dr. Buggay has seen patients for Avascular Necrosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buggay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Buggay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buggay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buggay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buggay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.