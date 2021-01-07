See All Urologists in Hudson, FL
Dr. David Buethe, MD

Urology
3.8 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Buethe, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.

Dr. Buethe works at Suncoast Urology in Hudson, FL with other offices in Spring Hill, FL and Brooksville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Suncoast Urology
    7614 Jacque Rd Ste A, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-2288
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Suncoast Urology
    10441 Quality Dr Ste 201, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 349-6844
  3. 3
    Suncoast Urology
    11373 Cortez Blvd Ste 209, Brooksville, FL 34613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 560-7338
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Treatment frequency



Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Ablation Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Repair Surgery Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystitis Chevron Icon
Cystoscopy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Radical Prostate Removal, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Retrograde Pyetograms Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Transurethral Resection of Bladder Tumor (TURBT) Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of the Prostate) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethritis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Outflow Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 07, 2021
    Jan 07, 2021
Dr.Buethe is a great doctor. He found out what my problems were,fixed them and now I feel great ! What else could You want ? John P. in Port Richie,Fl. 1-6-21.
    — Jan 07, 2021
    About Dr. David Buethe, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1013069186
    Education & Certifications

    • Moffitt Cancer Center
    • University of Oklahoma Health Science
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    • Urology
