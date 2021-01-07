Overview

Dr. David Buethe, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.



Dr. Buethe works at Suncoast Urology in Hudson, FL with other offices in Spring Hill, FL and Brooksville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.