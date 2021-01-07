Dr. David Buethe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buethe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Buethe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Buethe, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.
Dr. Buethe works at
Locations
Suncoast Urology7614 Jacque Rd Ste A, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 380-2288Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Suncoast Urology10441 Quality Dr Ste 201, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (727) 349-6844
Suncoast Urology11373 Cortez Blvd Ste 209, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (217) 560-7338Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Buethe is a great doctor. He found out what my problems were,fixed them and now I feel great ! What else could You want ? John P. in Port Richie,Fl. 1-6-21.
About Dr. David Buethe, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1013069186
Education & Certifications
- Moffitt Cancer Center
- University of Oklahoma Health Science
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buethe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buethe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buethe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buethe has seen patients for Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buethe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Buethe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buethe.
