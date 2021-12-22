Dr. David Buerger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buerger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Buerger, MD
Overview
Dr. David Buerger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian and Warren General Hospital.
Locations
Pittsburgh Oculoplastic Assocs6001 Stonewood Dr Ste 304, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 681-4220
Pittsburgh Oculoplastic Associates Ltd5750 Centre Ave Ste 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 681-4220
Pediatric Ophthalmology of Erie Inc.128 W 12th St Ste 301, Erie, PA 16501 Directions (412) 681-4220
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Warren General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Good explanation- corrected an eye issue I was born with and assumed I would have forever. VERY PLEASED!!!
About Dr. David Buerger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1730160631
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp
- UPMC Mercy
- Wash U, School of Medicine
Dr. Buerger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buerger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buerger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buerger has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Visual Field Defects and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buerger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Buerger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buerger.
