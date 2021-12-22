Overview

Dr. David Buerger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian and Warren General Hospital.



Dr. Buerger works at Pittsburgh Oculoplastic Assocs in Wexford, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Visual Field Defects and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.