Overview

Dr. David Buckland, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.



Dr. Buckland works at Metrolina Neuro Assocs/Dgnstic in Rock Hill, SC with other offices in Wasilla, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.