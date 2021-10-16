Overview

Dr. David Buchin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Buchin works at Long Island Obesity Surgery P.C. in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.