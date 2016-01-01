Dr. Buchholz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Buchholz, MD
Overview
Dr. David Buchholz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Buchholz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Columbia Primary Care - Manhattan Valley2702 Broadway, New York, NY 10025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buchholz?
About Dr. David Buchholz, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1487738191
Education & Certifications
- University Washington
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchholz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchholz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchholz works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchholz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchholz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchholz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchholz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.