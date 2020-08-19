Dr. David Buchholz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchholz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Buchholz, MD
Overview
Dr. David Buchholz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Buchholz works at
Locations
David Buchholz M.d. P.A.10753 Falls Rd Ste 315, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-2830
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent - Was able to get my wife to be headache free and live a normal life.
About Dr. David Buchholz, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1487703096
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchholz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buchholz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchholz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchholz works at
Dr. Buchholz has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchholz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchholz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchholz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchholz, there are benefits to both methods.