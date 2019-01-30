Dr. David Buchan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Buchan, DPM
Dr. David Buchan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Worthington, OH. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center350 W Wilson Bridge Rd Ste 200, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (614) 895-8747Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
I started with his uncle for my foot care ( a few dozen years ago) and when he retired, I found a wonderful and caring doctor with Dr David Buchan. He puts you at ease before a procedure and the after care is excellent.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1700864063
- Atlanta Medical Center
- University of Chicago
- Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine
- College of Wooster
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Buchan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buchan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchan has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.