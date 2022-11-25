See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. David Buchalter, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (178)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Buchalter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Buchalter works at Delray Medical Center, Delray Beach, FL in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Delray Medical Center
    5352 Linton Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 498-4440
    South Palm Orthopedics
    4800 Linton Blvd Ste 201, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 496-6622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 178 ratings
    Patient Ratings (178)
    5 Star
    (159)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 25, 2022
    I had problems with my hips for a long time and saw 2 doctors up north who wanted to do surgery. I was worried about the pain and being on a walker for a month. My neighbor suggested Dr Buchalter and I saw him. He explained to me about this new way he was doing hip replacements from the front and it sounded quite impressive. I had my surgery 3 weeks ago and i am very happy. I went home the same day and had very little pain. I got rid of my cane after 10 days and I walked nearly a mile this morning!!!!
    LarryMartin — Nov 25, 2022
    About Dr. David Buchalter, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1598781478
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Medical Center Of New York
    Internship
    • St Vincent'S Midtown Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Brandeis U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Buchalter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchalter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buchalter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buchalter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buchalter works at Delray Medical Center, Delray Beach, FL in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Buchalter’s profile.

    Dr. Buchalter has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchalter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    178 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchalter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchalter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchalter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchalter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

