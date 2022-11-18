Dr. David Bub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bub, MD
Overview
Dr. David Bub, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Bub works at
Locations
-
1
David Bub MD PC1275 S Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 433-7571
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The staff was so friendly from checking and during the entire visit. They are so helpful on the phone too. When I saw Dr. Bub, he explained everything in detail to me and made me feel as if my problem was now his and I shouldn't worry. I felt like I was in capable hands. After surgery, I was so grateful that I chose him. Follow up was good and even the call I received from the office was pleasant. I just felt like I could trust him and his knowledge and I was correct. I would call his office if anything else happened and I scheduled my colonoscopy with him.
About Dr. David Bub, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
- 1558330621
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bub has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bub has seen patients for Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bub speaks French.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bub.
