Dr. David Bryan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Bryan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.
Locations
1
WK Eye Institute North2611 Greenwood Rd Ste B, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions
2
WK Eye Institute Pierremont7607 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing Dr Bryan 40 years, he's great and caring
About Dr. David Bryan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1700848777
Education & Certifications
- Vitreo-Retinal Rsch Fdn
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bryan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryan has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryan.
