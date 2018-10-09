Overview

Dr. David Browning, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Browning works at CEENTA SouthPark in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.