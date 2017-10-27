Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Brown, MD
Dr. David Brown, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian1 Hoag Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 764-1454Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pm
Coast Internal Medicine Consultants520 Superior Ave Ste 205, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 764-1843
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
We have been very pleased with Dr. Brown. If it had not been for him we would have never known that my husband has a very serious sleep apnea problem. He asked us many questions which resulted in him having a sleep study that found this problem. He took his time with us and we feel very comfortable with him. He also helped with some aftermath of a stroke post surgery.
About Dr. David Brown, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
