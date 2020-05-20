Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Brown, MD
Dr. David Brown, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their residency with U Fla
Eye Centers of Florida4101 Evans Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 939-3456Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Visited Dr. Brown May 18, 2020 and found him very personable, knowledgeable and efficient. I would recommend this eye professional.
About Dr. David Brown, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1992756449
- U Fla
- Chatham Co Meml Hosp
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Cataract, Cataract Removal Surgery and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.