Dr. David Brown, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2 (12)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Brown works at Oral Surgery Associates LLC in Bridgeport, CT with other offices in Stratford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oral Surgery Associates LLC
    4747 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 (203) 372-0649
  2. 2
    Ortho Care Specialists LLC
    2900 Main St Ste 3B, Stratford, CT 06614 (203) 386-1455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis

Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 30, 2017
    Did a great job surgically removing a growth on my right elbow
    Jose adorno in Bridgeport, CT — Jan 30, 2017
    About Dr. David Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992734545
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Li Jewish Med Center
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown has seen patients for Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

