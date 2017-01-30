Overview

Dr. David Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at Oral Surgery Associates LLC in Bridgeport, CT with other offices in Stratford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.