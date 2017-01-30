Dr. David Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. David Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Oral Surgery Associates LLC4747 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 372-0649
Ortho Care Specialists LLC2900 Main St Ste 3B, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (203) 386-1455
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Did a great job surgically removing a growth on my right elbow
About Dr. David Brown, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Li Jewish Med Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
