Dr. David Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Duncan, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.