Dr. David Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Women's Care of Southwest Florida9021 PARK ROYAL DR, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 432-5858Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown is the best. Dr. Del Bianco was my doctor since I was in college and when I got pregnant I was so sad to hear she wasn’t delivering babies anymore. She recommended Dr. Brown to me and I was a little nervous switching doctors but I am so happy with how things worked out! He is very personable, caring, and up lifting. He answers any and all questions. Being a first time mom and wanting to make sure the baby and I are having a healthy pregnancy, he definitely takes the stress away. His nurse, Mary Lou, is a sweetheart and always makes sure I have water or asks if I need anything - they’re both amazing!
About Dr. David Brown, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1720060197
Education & Certifications
- Santa Clara Valley Med Center
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.