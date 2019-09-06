Dr. David Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. David Brown, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Ely, MN. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Deer River.
Locations
Duluth Clinic Ely300 W Conan St, Ely, MN 55731 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Office1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He takes the time to listen
About Dr. David Brown, MD
- Gynecologic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Deer River
