Dr. David Brown, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Ely, MN. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Deer River.



Dr. Brown works at Essentia Health-Ely Clinic in Ely, MN with other offices in Virginia, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.