Dr. David Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Brown, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca|Univesity of California Davis School of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Idaho Bariatric and Metabolic Institute2960 E St Lukes St Ste 200, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 572-2279
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- Treasure Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Dr Brown and his staff are excellent. From my first appointment through surgery and my post op appointments they were excellent, kind, compassionate, and skilled. I highly recommend their office to any one needing bariatric surgery!
About Dr. David Brown, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1184652364
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- Univ Of Ca|Univesity of California Davis School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.