Dr. David Brown, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ.
David R. Brown MD Phd PA2401 Research Blvd Ste 230, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 977-9272
I wish every practice was run like this one. The interest that Dr Brown shows in helping you with your problem is very reassuring. You never feel like he is rushing to get through the day. He genuinely wants to help you. My primary care physician even commented on the extreme thoroughness of Dr Brown's notes, said he'd never seen anything like it.
About Dr. David Brown, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- MIT
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
