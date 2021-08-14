Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. David Brown, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
David R. Brown MD Ear Nose & Throat PC435 Saint Michaels Dr Ste B104, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 820-9945
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
- Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Best ever Physican...have been seeing him for 20 or so years and he has always found and fixed my problem condition, no matter how obscure...Please go to him for yor ENT needs...
About Dr. David Brown, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1033260633
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
