Dr. David Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. David Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They completed their fellowship with Mississippi Sports Medicine
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Germantown Office2100 Exeter Rd # 200, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 641-3000
-
2
Briarcrest Office6286 Briarcrest Ave Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 641-3000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I brought my grandson up from Florida to have his acl and mck repaired. My confident in orthopedic south, Dr Brown or Dr Neel was above expectations. Dr Neel whom I knew could not perform the surgery but recommended Dr Brown whom I didn’t know. I was not at all disappointed, my grandson is recovery even faster than we anticipated. Praise God for gifted this young man to those that need. Ortho help
About Dr. David Brown, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English
- 1013131747
Education & Certifications
- Mississippi Sports Medicine
- University of Tennessee - Campbell Foundation
- Vanderbilt University
- Orthopedic Surgery
