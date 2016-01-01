See All Psychiatrists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. David Bross, MD

Psychiatry
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Bross, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Bross works at CARYL ORIS, MD in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Caryl Oris, MD
    45 N Station Plz Ste 210, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 466-9714

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Opioid Dependence
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Opioid Dependence

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. David Bross, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093879843
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bross has seen patients for Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Opioid Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bross. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

