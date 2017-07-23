Dr. David Bromberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bromberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bromberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Doctors that I work with at UPENN recommended Dr. Bromberg when i mentioned needing someone close to home. I called the office and when i told the manager of my daughter's discomfort, she made us an appointment for the next day! On arrival , we were impressed by the friendly and efficient office team. They took great care of an elderly gentleman requiring extra assistance. Dr. Bromberg is amazing. He quickly unblocked my daughter's ears , painlessly, and her hearing was restored! Choose him!
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
