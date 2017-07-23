See All Otolaryngologists in Sewell, NJ
Dr. David Bromberg, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Bromberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Bromberg works at Cooper University Health Care in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Conductive Hearing Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Surgical Care at Sewell
    2 Plaza Dr Ste 202, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Conductive Hearing Loss
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 23, 2017
    Doctors that I work with at UPENN recommended Dr. Bromberg when i mentioned needing someone close to home. I called the office and when i told the manager of my daughter's discomfort, she made us an appointment for the next day! On arrival , we were impressed by the friendly and efficient office team. They took great care of an elderly gentleman requiring extra assistance. Dr. Bromberg is amazing. He quickly unblocked my daughter's ears , painlessly, and her hearing was restored! Choose him!
    Kim milano in Sewell, NJ — Jul 23, 2017
    About Dr. David Bromberg, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1376586412
    Education & Certifications

    • Temple University Hospital
    • University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Bromberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bromberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bromberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bromberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bromberg works at Cooper University Health Care in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bromberg’s profile.

    Dr. Bromberg has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Conductive Hearing Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bromberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bromberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bromberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bromberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bromberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

