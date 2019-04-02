See All Otolaryngologists in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. David Brodner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Delray Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Brodner works at Chiropractic And Sport Rehab Institute in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Postnasal Drip and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chiropractic And Sport Rehab Institute
    8794 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 110, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 292-0086

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Delray Medical Center
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Postnasal Drip
Outer Ear Infection
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 02, 2019
    After visiting 4 ENT Doctors, Dr. Brodner was the only one that could cure my problem. For the past 2 years I have had a terrible build up of nasal mucus due to immunotherapy for melanoma. The product I am injected with is OPDIVO. The Dr. recommended a certain nasal solution and I have had tremendous improvement in just 2 wks. Without a doubt he is the most knowledgeable Doctor I have had and I highly recommend his services to anyone with ear, nose or throat problems. R.Weinert
    — Apr 02, 2019
    About Dr. David Brodner, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144284902
    Education & Certifications

    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    • Tulane University|Tulane University of Louisiana
    • University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Brodner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brodner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brodner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brodner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brodner works at Chiropractic And Sport Rehab Institute in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Brodner’s profile.

    Dr. Brodner has seen patients for Sinusitis, Postnasal Drip and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brodner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    98 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brodner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brodner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

