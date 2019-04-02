Overview

Dr. David Brodner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Delray Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Brodner works at Chiropractic And Sport Rehab Institute in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Postnasal Drip and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.