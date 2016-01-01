See All Dermatologists in Rochester, NY
Dr. David Brodell, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Brodell, MD

Dermatology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Brodell, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.

Dr. Brodell works at Dermatology and Mohs Surgery - Linden Oaks in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology and Mohs Surgery - Linden Oaks
    10 Hagen Dr Ste 300, Rochester, NY 14625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 922-9770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rochester General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Actinic Keratosis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Brodell?

Photo: Dr. David Brodell, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Brodell, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brodell to family and friends

Dr. Brodell's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Brodell

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Brodell, MD.

About Dr. David Brodell, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 6 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1154775880
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Brodell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brodell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Brodell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brodell works at Dermatology and Mohs Surgery - Linden Oaks in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Brodell’s profile.

Dr. Brodell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brodell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brodell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. David Brodell, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.