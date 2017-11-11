Overview

Dr. David Britt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Longmont United Hospital and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.



Dr. Britt works at UCHealth Longmont Clinic in Longmont, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.