Dr. David Briseno, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Briseno, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio Texas|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital South, Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Briseno works at
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Metropolitan Gateway1100 McCullough Ave Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 756-8429
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital South
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
He was very complete in his exam and could handle everything there in the office. Good Bedside manors and listened to me.
About Dr. David Briseno, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1164421871
Education & Certifications
- Hermann Hospital, University Of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Medical School - Houston Texas
- University Hospital S Tx Med Center
- Audie Murphy Va Hospital|Medical Center Hospital Audie Murphy VA Hospital
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio Texas|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Dr. Briseno has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Briseno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Briseno using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Briseno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Briseno works at
Dr. Briseno has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Endocarditis, and more.
Dr. Briseno speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Briseno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
