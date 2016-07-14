Overview

Dr. David Bridgeman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fallbrook, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UCLA Sch Med/UCLA Med Ctr|University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Bridgeman works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Fallbrook, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

