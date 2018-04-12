Overview

Dr. David Brey, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Louisville Sch of Med and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Dr. Brey works at Owensboro Health in Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.