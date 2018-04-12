Dr. David Brey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Brey, MD
Overview
Dr. David Brey, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Louisville Sch of Med and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Dr. Brey works at
Locations
Owensboro Health Medical Group Rheumatology1000 Breckenridge St Ste 303, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 688-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brey is always friendly and listens to what is being said. He always asks if anything has changed or if any of my conditions have gotten worse. Even if it’s been months since I’ve been there, he remembers who I am. I have had drs in the past that I’ve seen several times, within a month and it was like they spoke seen me in two years! I absolutely appreciate all Dr. Brey has done and I look forward to going to his appointments because he is so kind, personable and polite.
About Dr. David Brey, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1114962362
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- University Of Louisville
- University of Louisville Sch of Med
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brey has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Brey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.