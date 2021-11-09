Dr. David Bresler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bresler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bresler, MD
Dr. David Bresler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.
Dr. Bresler works at
David Bresler, MD
10323 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 103, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Genuinely the best psychiatrist I have ever seen. Extremely knowledgeable and highly competent. As a person who has genetic medical issues, that impact my cognitive/mental health, Bressler is the first and only mental health provider who has an appropriate level of understanding of my condition and how (and why) to properly treat. Kind and cares about his patients.
Psychiatry
English
NPI: 1184018483
- UCLA
Medical School: Tufts University School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Bresler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bresler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bresler works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bresler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bresler.
