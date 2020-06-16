Dr. David Brendel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brendel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Brendel, MD
Overview
Dr. David Brendel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Belmont, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Dr. Brendel works at
Locations
-
1
Belmont Counseling Associates26 Trapelo Rd, Belmont, MA 02478 Directions (617) 932-1548
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- EmblemHealth
Ratings & Reviews
I had already gone through a number of psychiatrists, all of them unsatisfactorily, before I met and started working with Dr. Brendel. That was 21 years ago! In all those years, I’ve never seen another psychiatrist. There was no need to, because he has helped me so much. Dr. Brendel is warm, caring, and insightful; he is truly a credit to his profession. My diagnosis is bipolar disorder, and through talking frankly with him, and careful experimentation with medications, he has helped to get it very much under control. And when there is a speed bump, through temporary adjustments to the meds, he has always helped me to get through it. And he always accommodates me ASAP, even when I don’t have a regularly scheduled appointment. I cannot possibly enough recommend Dr. Brendel to anyone seeking help.
About Dr. David Brendel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1609834548
Education & Certifications
- Harvard
- Mass General/McLean Hospitals
- University of Chicago
- Harvard Medical School
- Yale
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brendel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brendel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brendel works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Brendel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brendel.
