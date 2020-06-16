See All Psychiatrists in Belmont, MA
Dr. David Brendel, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Brendel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Belmont, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Brendel works at Belmont Counseling Associates in Belmont, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Belmont Counseling Associates
    26 Trapelo Rd, Belmont, MA 02478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 932-1548

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • EmblemHealth

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 16, 2020
    I had already gone through a number of psychiatrists, all of them unsatisfactorily, before I met and started working with Dr. Brendel. That was 21 years ago! In all those years, I’ve never seen another psychiatrist. There was no need to, because he has helped me so much. Dr. Brendel is warm, caring, and insightful; he is truly a credit to his profession. My diagnosis is bipolar disorder, and through talking frankly with him, and careful experimentation with medications, he has helped to get it very much under control. And when there is a speed bump, through temporary adjustments to the meds, he has always helped me to get through it. And he always accommodates me ASAP, even when I don’t have a regularly scheduled appointment. I cannot possibly enough recommend Dr. Brendel to anyone seeking help.
    Andrew Jantz — Jun 16, 2020
    About Dr. David Brendel, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609834548
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard
    • Mass General/McLean Hospitals
    • University of Chicago
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Yale
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Brendel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brendel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brendel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brendel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brendel works at Belmont Counseling Associates in Belmont, MA. View the full address on Dr. Brendel’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Brendel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brendel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brendel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brendel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

