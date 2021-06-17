Overview

Dr. David Breidbart, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Breidbart works at North Shore Lij Health System in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Emphysema and Bronchospasm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.