Overview

Dr. David Brcka, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Brcka works at OrthoAtlanta in Fayetteville, GA with other offices in Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.