Dr. David Brcka, MD
Overview
Dr. David Brcka, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Locations
1
Fayetteville1265 Highway 54 W Ste 102, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 460-1900
2
Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta Newnan2201 Newnan Crossing Blvd E # 100, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 460-4747
3
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Brcka one of a handful of doctors I trust. Great nurses and I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. David Brcka, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1659533545
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regional Healthcare
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brcka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brcka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brcka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brcka has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brcka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Brcka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brcka.
